Short Interest in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Rises By 16.5%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,021,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.27. 18,871,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,782. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $2,971,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $262,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

