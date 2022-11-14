Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Rises By 65.9%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the October 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HPI traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $162,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

