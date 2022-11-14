Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Rises By 65.9%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the October 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
HPI traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $21.81.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
