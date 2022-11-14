Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Expands By 64.3%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,800 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the October 15th total of 324,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Jowell Global Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JWEL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,926. Jowell Global has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

