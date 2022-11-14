Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Expands By 81.3%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.30) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

FINMY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 3,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,808. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

