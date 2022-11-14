Short Interest in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Rises By 97.1%

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the October 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 563,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.07. 451,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,357. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at NextGen Healthcare

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $647,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,416 shares of company stock worth $1,580,010 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 10.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 72.0% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 47,750 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,500.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 62,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 64.2% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.