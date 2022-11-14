Short Interest in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Decreases By 25.5%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at NGM Biopharmaceuticals

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 51,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $242,468.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,046 shares in the company, valued at $242,468.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 51,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $242,468.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,468.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 104,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $519,409.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 304,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,887.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 282,013 shares of company stock worth $1,294,500 over the last three months. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ NGM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,478. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $21.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $474.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

