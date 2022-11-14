Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Grows By 80.0%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
NYSE JRI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.21. 60,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,453. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.22.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
