Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Drops By 24.3%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oriental Land in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,372. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 115.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Oriental Land ( OTCMKTS:OLCLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $766.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.69 million. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oriental Land will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

