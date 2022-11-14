Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Drops By 23.9%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of PBLA remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 346,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,279. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.35. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.40.
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.29). Equities analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Panbela Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.
About Panbela Therapeutics
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.