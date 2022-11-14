Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Drops By 23.9%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PBLA remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 346,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,279. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.35. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.29). Equities analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Panbela Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.53% of Panbela Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

