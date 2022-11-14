Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Drops By 20.0%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Perpetual Energy Price Performance

PMGYF opened at $0.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. Perpetual Energy has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

