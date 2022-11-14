Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Drops By 20.0%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Perpetual Energy Price Performance
PMGYF opened at $0.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. Perpetual Energy has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.55.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perpetual Energy (PMGYF)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.