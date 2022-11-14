Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Expands By 56.9%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the October 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of FENG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.24. 309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,986. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 37.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

