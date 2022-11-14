Short Interest in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Rises By 43.8%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RCLF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,788. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 16.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 145,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

