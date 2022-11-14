Short Interest in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Drops By 21.1%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scopus BioPharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scopus BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) by 438.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,623 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Scopus BioPharma worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Scopus BioPharma Price Performance

SCPS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.28. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,767. Scopus BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

