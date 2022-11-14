Short Interest in Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Declines By 30.4%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 473,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Sernova Trading Up 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:SEOVF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. 13,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,467. Sernova has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.
Sernova Company Profile
