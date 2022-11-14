Short Interest in Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Declines By 30.4%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 473,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Sernova Trading Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:SEOVF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. 13,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,467. Sernova has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.