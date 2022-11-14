Short Interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Rises By 26.3%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Sintx Technologies worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SINT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 44,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,176. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Sintx Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sintx Technologies

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sintx Technologies to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

