Short Interest in Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Drops By 20.6%

Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.
Skinvisible Stock Performance
SKVI stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Skinvisible has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.37.
About Skinvisible
