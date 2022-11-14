Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Expands By 21.3%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sonova Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $53.62. 30,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,260. Sonova has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01.

Get Sonova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.67.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.