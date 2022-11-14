Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Increases By 18.7%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SQI Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of SQIDF remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 66,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,483. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. SQI Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. It also offers TOR-dx, a lung test, which enables the surgeon to assess the health of the donor's lung; and a COVID-19 at-home antibody test kit; the RALI-Dx, a COVID-19 severity triage lab test; and RALI-fast, a COVID-19 severity triage POC test.

