Short Interest in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Drops By 27.4%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the October 15th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYBX. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Synlogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,873.95% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. Research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

