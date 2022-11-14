Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Drops By 49.2%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the October 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sysmex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.