Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Drops By 49.2%

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the October 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sysmex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

About Sysmex

(Get Rating)

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.