Short Interest in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Drops By 25.0%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TB SA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TBSA stock remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,995. TB SA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TB SA Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $6,930,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 67,189.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 77.6% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 508,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 222,455 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 91.1% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 420,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

About TB SA Acquisition

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

