Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Declines By 52.9%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the October 15th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Down 1.6 %

TIIAY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 53,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,265. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIIAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.37) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. New Street Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.17 ($0.17) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cheuvreux downgraded Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.22) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.24 ($0.24) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.19.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

