Short Interest in Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Rises By 28.2%

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,990,600 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 8,570,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,893,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCEHY. Barclays cut their price objective on Tencent from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities cut Tencent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Tencent Stock Performance

Shares of TCEHY traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. 4,283,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,929. The company has a market cap of $320.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.25. Tencent has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86.

About Tencent

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 31.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

