Short Interest in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Increases By 66.7%

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ TGVC remained flat at $10.03 on Friday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,382. TG Venture Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Get TG Venture Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Venture Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 13.9% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.