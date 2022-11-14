Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Expands By 42.9%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on THLLY. Societe Generale downgraded Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Thales in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Thales from €135.00 ($135.00) to €140.00 ($140.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Thales from €151.00 ($151.00) to €157.00 ($157.00) in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Price Performance

Shares of THLLY stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. 69,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,115. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.