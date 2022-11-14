Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Expands By 44.4%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 15th total of 63,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ TIVC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. Tivic Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.90.
Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivic Health Systems will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Tivic Health Systems Company Profile
Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.
