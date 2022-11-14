Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Expands By 44.4%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 15th total of 63,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIVC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. Tivic Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivic Health Systems will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

