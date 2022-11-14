Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Decreases By 26.9%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $26.74.

