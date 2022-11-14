Short Interest in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Rises By 19.8%

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 727.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RTH traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $166.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,511. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $144.85 and a 12 month high of $199.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.21.

