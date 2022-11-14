Short Interest in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Decreases By 67.7%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the October 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 70.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 68,374 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $503,000.

