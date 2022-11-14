Short Interest in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Drops By 21.4%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 12,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 948,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.
Zymeworks Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,008. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $495.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
