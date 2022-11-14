Short Interest in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Drops By 21.4%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 12,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 948,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Zymeworks Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,008. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $495.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

About Zymeworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 30.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Zymeworks by 52,992.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 317,955 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $1,810,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $1,104,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

