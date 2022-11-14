Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Insider Transactions at Sierra Bancorp
In related news, Director Michele M. Gil bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $44,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,765 shares of company stock worth $170,394. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $327.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.49%.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.