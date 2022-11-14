Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Update

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigilon Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sigilon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $5.31.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

