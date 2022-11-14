Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Down 30.6% in October

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the October 15th total of 31,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $16,742,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,669,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

SLN stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,806. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,251.04%. Analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

