Similarweb (SMWB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Similarweb to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Similarweb Trading Up 10.3 %

NYSE:SMWB opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $461.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $20.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

Similarweb Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Similarweb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Similarweb by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 9,213.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Articles

