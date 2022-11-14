Similarweb (SMWB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Similarweb to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Similarweb Trading Up 10.3 %
NYSE:SMWB opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $461.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $20.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb
Similarweb Company Profile
Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
