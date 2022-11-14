Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in October

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,874,600 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 3,663,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 373.3 days.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHTDF remained flat at $1.95 on Monday. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

