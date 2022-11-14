Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in October

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,874,600 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 3,663,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 373.3 days.
Sinopharm Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SHTDF remained flat at $1.95 on Monday. Sinopharm Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
