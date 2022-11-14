Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Decreases Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lowered its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the period. Encompass Health accounts for 2.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned 0.07% of Encompass Health worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $56.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,549.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

