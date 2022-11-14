Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lessened its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned 0.05% of Option Care Health worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

