Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.3% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $210,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 207,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 47.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 452,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $265.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

