SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in October

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,811,700 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 8,864,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,772.2 days.
SJM Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHF remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. SJM has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
SJM Company Profile
