SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in October

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,811,700 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 8,864,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,772.2 days.

SJM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHF remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. SJM has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

