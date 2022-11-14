SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Up 92.8% in October

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the October 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

SJM Stock Up 8.0 %

OTCMKTS:SJMHY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.62. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. SJM has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Get SJM alerts:

SJM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0564 per share. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.