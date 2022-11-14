Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Trading Up 10.2 %
SKKY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,187. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
