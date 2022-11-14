SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,300 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the October 15th total of 388,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.9 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $20.43 during trading on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 156.63% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWYUF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

