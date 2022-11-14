Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the October 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Snam Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SNMRY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 93,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Snam has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SNMRY. Societe Generale raised shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

