Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Decreased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 131.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 205.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $159.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.