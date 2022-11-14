Soditic Asset Management LLP Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Soditic Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Soditic Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.54. 1,018,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,640,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.