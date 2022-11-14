Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 245.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %

SWDAF stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

See Also

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

