Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 245.0 days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %
SWDAF stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $26.90.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
