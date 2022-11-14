SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in October

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,466,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 3,707,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,060.4 days.

SolGold Stock Performance

SolGold stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. SolGold has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

