SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in October

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,466,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 3,707,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,060.4 days.
SolGold Stock Performance
SolGold stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. SolGold has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
SolGold Company Profile
