Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sompo Price Performance
OTCMKTS SMPNY traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $22.23. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,917. Sompo has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Sompo
