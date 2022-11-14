Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sompo Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMPNY traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $22.23. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,917. Sompo has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Sompo alerts:

About Sompo

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.