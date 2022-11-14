Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) CEO Sells $82,846.08 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $82,846.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sono-Tek Price Performance
Shares of Sono-Tek stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Sono-Tek Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $92.07 million, a PE ratio of 66.11 and a beta of -0.13.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
SOTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
