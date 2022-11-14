Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) CEO Sells $82,846.08 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $82,846.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Shares of Sono-Tek stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Sono-Tek Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $92.07 million, a PE ratio of 66.11 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.