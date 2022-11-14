Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SONY. Cowen lowered their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,375 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Sony Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after acquiring an additional 72,967 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Sony Group Company Profile

NYSE:SONY opened at $83.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.